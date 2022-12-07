Adah Sharma Exudes Elegance in Pink Polka-dot Dress, Check Pics

Actress Adah Sharma surely knows how to grab the attention of her fans and the paparazzi. More than films, the 1920 actress is known more for her funky and fabulous Instagram feed. From sharing snippets of her glamorous photoshoots to posting quirky reels, dropping glimpses of her exotic travel destinations, and flaunting her undying love for animals, Adah Sharma’s social media profile is indeed a delight to watch. Recently, the actress has unleashed her diva vibe once again taking fans into a frenzy.

Adah dropped a string of serene bedroom pictures on Instagram that has left us completely star-struck by her. Being the feisty actress she is, the 30-year-old has credited her poses to a hilarious CGI-generated image of a gorilla which she added in the last slide of her post. “Inspiration or Copy?? Discuss," she captioned her photos adding a smiley emoji, followed by a gorilla and a black heart.

Advertisement

Adah slipped into a dreamy soft pink, polka-dotted, party-beach dress having a risque, mid-riff cut-out and plunging neckline. The snaps captured the Bollywood beauty in different moods, winning hearts all over again with her adorable expressions. In terms of her hairdo, the actress let her waist-length wavy tresses open. She basked in the soft sun which further enhanced her rosy and dewy, minimalistic makeup. Just a dash of bright pink shade of matte lipstick was enough to complete Adah’s pretty belle avatar. The pictures were supposedly clicked at a lavish cottage resort.

Advertisement

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans were quick to shower their admiration for the actress, dropping red heart emojis. A few others also pointed out the animated gorilla in the last snap, sparking hilarious reactions. “For every post, I’m always waiting for the last pic," noted one user. “End of every post is sooo funny Adah," noted another. “Yes yes I was looking for the last pic best," pointed out a third individual.

Advertisement

Check out some of Adah’s other photos in this dreamy dress.

Advertisement

Adah Sharma rose to fame with director Vikram Bhatt’s 2008 horror film 1920. She has starred in numerous films including the Commando franchise alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Bypass Road, among others. In an earlier interview, the actress opened up on the struggles and challenges she faced in the cine world.

On the work front, Adah Sharma is geared up for her next, The Kerala Story. Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the film is slated to hit the theatres next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here