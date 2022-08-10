Adah Sharma Find A Brother In Auto Driver

Actress Adah Sharma never fails to impress her fans with her adaiyein, of course. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the horror film 1920, is known for her works in Commando 2, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Hum Hain Rahi Car Ke.

Adah never fails to impress her fans with her acting prowess and fashion statement. And, now, the actress has won a million hearts with her sweet gesture. On Raksha Bandhan eve, Adah decided to tie the sacred thread to an auto driver in Mumbai. The video of the entire episode is going viral on social media.

People, in large numbers, have admired Adah’s heartwarming gesture. While some were glued to Adah’s OOTD.

She said, “We girls are able to travel safely on the streets of Mumbai only because of these people. And, we are very lucky, thank you for this."

A person wrote ‘Wow, what beautiful humanity, understood the emotion. God bless you, and may you get all the happiness."

Adah has also shared a picture on Instagram and said, “Mere pass bhai hai."

She has urged everyone to go out and celebrate the day with their siblings.

