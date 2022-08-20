Adah Sharma On Her Bollywood Struggles: 'It Gets Tough When You Are Not From Industry'

Adah Sharma rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural horror flick ‘1920’ in which she shared the screen with Rajneesh Duggal. The actress then went on to feature in several iconic films including Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2 and Bypass Road among others. Adah has also appeared in multiple music videos and short films. However, it was surely not an easy journey for Adha. In a recent interview, the actress talked about her rocky ride in the industry and shared how it was not easy to establish her name.

“With your first film, people believe that you are that character. But to cast someone in another film for those who wear blinders is very tough. When I entered the industry, we didn’t know anybody. But I was like I could act and dance. Of course, I will get movies. But then you realise, there were no rules. You realise that if you are not from the industry for opportunities to come, it gets tough," the actress told Hindustan Times.

Adah also recalled an incident when she was replaced in a movie with another actress and was not even informed about it. “Of course, I cried. I had days when I signed a contract for a film and then I read in the paper that somebody else had gotten the film. And I was like how? I felt terrible, I was disappointed. That time it feels like the end of the world, it feels horrid. But you can only dwell that much. You got to be okay with rejections," she added.

Meanwhile, in another interview in 2020, Adah Sharma also made headlines when she talked about the casting couch. Back then, the actress said that the casting couch is a reality that is not just limited to South India or Bollywood but is found in all film industries. “It’s up to you to choose whether you want to sit, stand or sleep on the couch," she had said.

