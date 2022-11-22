Adah Sharma Raises Temperatures With Her Denim-On-Denim Look

Adah Sharma keeps impressing her fans with her adorable pictures and videos on social media. The actress is quite active on Instagram. Recently, the diva posted a series of pictures and videos on the gram, and her fans went gaga over it.

The first picture showed the actress in a casual yet chic outfit, which included the OG denim-on-denim look — with a denim shirt tied up on the front and blue skinny denim. Her second look, which was a clip she posted along with the photos, showed her in a cosy vibe with all black and a dash of hot red in it, amid a hilly region — feeding animals. Adah gave some major winter outfit inspo in this one, as the season is arriving.

While posting the pictures and videos, she wrote, “TAG someone who wants to have a flat stomach. Here are my diet tips, share the bigger the animal you share with, the flatter the stomach."

She also added in the comment section, “The full video I shall share on my YouTube channel so please stalk me there .. official Adah Sharma it isn’t verified yet because YouTube thinks the fake Adah accounts are me."

Adah gained popularity with Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural horror film, 1920, in which she co-starred with Rajneesh Duggal. The actress went on to appear in several classic films after that, including Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2 and Bypass Road.

Adah has also been in several music videos and short films. Her journey, on the other hand, was far from easy. In a recent interview, the actress discussed her rocky start in the industry and how difficult it was to gain recognition in showbiz.

