Adah Sharma Receives Flak On Social Media After Humorous Post Featuring Bappi Lahiri; Know Why

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is undoubtedly the social media queen, as her stylish pictures join the trends as soon as she posts them. The 1920 actress, who often treats her fans to her stunning pictures, is also known for her humour-driven posts. But this time, it doesn’t seem that she has hit the right chord with the audience, as she is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, Adah posted a comparison post on Facebook featuring late legendary singer Bappi Lahiri, for which she has come under the radar of netizens.

Adah shared a collage, in which on one side was a picture of the late singer-composer wearing his trademark gold jewellery and on the other side was a picture of her showing off her cleavage in a braless outfit while wearing multiple gold rings and chains. She captioned the post, “Who wore it better?" This comparison picture left netizens fuming and she also received major backlash for doing the same.

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as she posted the picture, fans and followers of the late singer flooded the comment section expressing that the post is insensitive and disrespectful. Several netizens also claimed that the comparison picture was in poor taste. One user wrote, “Shame on u…is this time to make fun..against this divine soul..," another wrote, “Comparing for fun is different, but just after someone’s demise? Sorry, but I thought only your movies were trash, looks like you have an even trashier upbringing and person."

A third user reacted, “You are comparing yourself with an icon who sets his own trend of wearing gold and sunglasses, sorry Adah you are nothing." Another comment read, “This is so disrespectful."

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16 at a Mumbai hospital. According to news agency PTI, Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged a day before his death. But his health deteriorated the next day and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.

