Adavi Shesh to Viswak Sen, Tollywood Actors who Also Wrote Their Films

In the 1970s, Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone became one of the first prominent actors to script the films with the Rocky franchise. He also directed some of them. Years later, the Telugu film industry seems to have taken inspiration from the same as many on-screen leading men in the industry are picking the pen.

It has been more common for directors to write the story of their films. When a writer becomes the director, he or she has creative control over his or her own content and that works as an advantage. That is why directors like Puri Jagannath, Koratala Siva and Trivikram write their own stories for their films.

However, now on-screen heroes are writing stories and starring in their own films. This is more common among actors new to the industry. Instead of relying on another writer to come up with a script, they write their story and screenplay, while the responsibility of directing the film is given to somebody else. Let us take a look at some of these actors

Adavi Shesh

Adavi Shesh provided the story and screenplay for movies like Goodachari and Kshanam. He was the lead actor in both films. Shesh is also working on a script for a major film that is on the cards.

Naveen Polisetti

Naveen Polisetti wrote the screenplay for the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya in which he also debuted as the lead actor.

Kiran Abbavaram

Kiran wrote the story, screenplay and lyrics for the movie SR Kalyanamandapam in which he was the lead. He is going to do the same for another movie soon.

Sidhu Jonnalagadda

Sidhu Jonnalagadda wrote the story and screenplay of Krishna and His Leela as well as for the recently released DJ Tillu.

Vishwak Sen

Visual Sen wrote, directed and starred in the film Falaknuma Das.

