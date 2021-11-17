Adbhutam to Ram Asur, Small-budget Films Releasing in Telugu States on November 19

On the occasion of Diwali and Dussehra, several big-budget Telugu movies were released. And now in December, films starring megastars are lined up. Meanwhile, the makers of small budget films are also trying their luck on the silver screen and OTT platforms this Friday, November 19.

According to reports, at least 10 movies are scheduled to be released on November 19 in theatres and on OTT platforms. Missing, Mr. Lonely and Street Light are among the films that will be released this Friday.

List of Movies to be released on November 19:

1. Adbhutam: The fantasy romantic movie will be released on Disney+Hotstar. Teja Sajja and Shivani Rajasekhar are playing the lead roles of two college students who fall in love with each other. The movie has been directed by Mallik Ram.

2. Savitri Wife of Satyamurthy: Directed by Chaitanya Konda, the comedy film features a young man marrying a woman, who is at least 35 years elder than him. In the movie, you will see how Savitri knocks on the door of a police station to find her husband who had gone missing. The makers will release the film in the theatres.

3. Ram Asur: Abinav Sardar, Ram Karthik, Chandini Tamil Arasan, Shani Salman and Sherry Agarwal will be seen in lead roles in the film. Ram Asur has been directed by Venkatesh Triparna and co-produced by ASP Media and Jeevi ideas. The film was earlier titled, Peanut Diamond. The filmmakers say that the film has a unique storyline.

4. Ooriki Utharana: The movie will show the struggles of an unmarried man in his mid-thirties. Naren Vanaparthi and Dipali Sharma will be playing the lead characters. The movie is being produced by Vanaparthi Venkataiah.

5. Poster: The film is said to be the biggest film among all the small budget films premiering on November 19. Film Poster has been directed by T. Mahipal Reddy and lead roles will be played by Rahi Singh, Akshata Sonawane and Vijay Dharan.

6. Ravana Lanka: Krish Badipally and Asmita Kaur-starrer Ravana Lanka is all set to hit the theatres on November 19. Murali Sharma, Devgill and Rachcha Ravi will also be seen playing important characters in the movie. Ravana Lanka has been directed by BNS Raju.

