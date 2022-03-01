Add These 5 Indian Spices to Your Diet and Lose Weight Faster

Spices have been pleasing our taste buds for thousands of years. They are used to enhance the flavour as well as the fragrance of food. They also contain medicinal characteristics that can guard against us and perhaps alleviate symptoms of acute and chronic illnesses.

One of the less obvious health advantages of spices is their ability to aid with weight loss. So here is a list of the top spices to lose weight and boost metabolism. Of course, all while enhancing the flavour of your food.

Fennel

Fennel, commonly known as saunf, is a natural diuretic and appetite suppressant. Fennel tea, in addition to being high in vitamins A, C, and D, has several antioxidant characteristics that aid with digestion. Better digestion immediately facilitates healthy weight reduction.

Turmeric

Curcumin, the main ingredient in turmeric, has been shown to offer several health advantages. It also aids weight reduction by controlling blood sugar levels and reducing insulin resistance. This helps keep fat from accumulating in the body.

Cumin

As per a new study on overweight women, including one tablespoon of cumin seeds in your main meals daily will help you lose three times greater fat than normal. Cumin is such a versatile spice that you can use it in soups, curries, vegetables, and even tea.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is claimed to keep blood sugar levels stable and avoid hunger sensations. The best method to utilise cinnamon is to steep it in tea. Simply, bring a cup of water to a boil including an inch of cinnamon in it. Simmer for 5 minutes, then filter the tea, add little lemon juice, and serve. The mix of cinnamon and lemon will help you lose weight faster.

Cardamom

This fragrant spice may make you lose weight faster. It is a digestive stimulant and diuretic, cardamom increases metabolism and assists the body in burning fat more quickly, according to the journal Healing Foods. For maximum benefits, mix some into your daily tea or just chew on 2 to 3 pods.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

