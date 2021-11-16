Adele Says 'Terrifying Anxiety Attacks' After Divorce Prompted Her to Hit the Gym: 'They Paralysed Me'

Adele has opened up about her weight loss, coming to terms with the collapse of her marriage and juggling motherhood and her musical career, in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The candid, wide-ranging sit-down — which took place in the rose garden where Winfrey also interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — was part of CBS’ special, “Adele One Night Only," which aired on Sunday night.

The prime-time special featured a performance from an exclusive concert that was pre-recorded at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and was a prelude to the Grammy Award winner’s fourth studio album, “30," which will be released on November 19.

Here’s what we learned from the conversation.

Advertisement

>Adele started exercising to manage her anxiety

The singer said the plan was never to lose weight when she started her workout sessions, but simply to try to control her anxiety. She further said that “terrifying anxiety attacks" after the divorce prompted her to adopt an exercise regime that led to her losing 100lb (45 kgs) in two years. “I’m not shocked or even fazed by (people’s reactions to her body transformation)," Adele told Winfrey. “Because my body has been objectified my entire career." She added: “I was body-positive then and I’m body-positive now. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies."

>She is ‘disappointed’ about her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki

Lifting the lid on the collapse of her marriage to Simon Konecki publicly for the first time, she admitted that the divorce left her disappointed both for herself and for their son, Angelo. The couple announced their split in September 2019, with Adele filing for divorce. “I’ve been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one," she explained. “From a very young age, I promised myself that when I had kids that we’d stay together and we would be that united family, and I tried for a really, really long time. I was so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself."

Recalling the moment she knew she needed to end her marriage, she said she and her friends were doing a magazine quiz that posed the question “What’s something that no one would ever know about you."

“I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not living, I’m just plodding along.’ … It was when I admitted to my own friends, who thought I was really happy, that actually I’m really unhappy, and they were all aghast."

>She believes her ex-husband saved her life

Advertisement

Reflecting on her relationship with Konecki, she credited him with saving her life and preventing her from going down a path of self-destruction. “I could have easily have gone down some dodgy paths … and sort of self-destructed from sort of being so overwhelmed by all of it, and he came in, and he was stable, the most stable person I have ever had in my life up until that point."

The couple still lives opposite each other in Los Angeles and continues to co-parent 9-year-old Angelo. The star went on to reveal that despite going their separate ways, she still trusts Konecki with her life. “I feel like him and Angelo were angels sent to me, that’s how I feel," she added.

Advertisement

>Rich Paul romance is the first time she’s loved herself

The 33-year-old revealed in her Vogue cover story last month that she started dating the sports agent at the beginning of 2021 after the pair met at a party two years ago. Asked what attracted her to him she said: “He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it."

She said that her romance with Paul, who is the founder of the United Talent Agency (UTA)-affiliated Klutch Sports, is the first time she’s “loved myself" as well as being the first time she has “been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.