Adele's Partner Rich Paul Hinting at Having Kids: 'Looking Forward to Being a Different Father'

British singer and songwriter Adele and partner Rich Paul might be planning to have a family together. In a recent interview, the American sports agent hinted at his wish to have a child and approach fatherhood in a different way. The 40-year-old became a father at a young age and has three kids including an adult daughter. Speaking to E! News, Paul shared his experience of being a young father and said, “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough.” However, he added that now looking like an older dad, if he were to have more kids, he is looking forward to being a different father.

Paul said that quite often as one is building a business, they are on the go and moving around. Paul said that during his younger days he was quite busy and his kids grew up fast in a blink of an eye. “Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem.”

Meanwhile, Adele is also a mother to a ten-year-old son, Angelo, with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The Easy On Me singer began dating Paul early last year. The couple made their first public appearance together at the NBA Finals game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona.

She sparked engagement rumours with Paul, earlier in February as she sported what appeared to be a diamond ring at the BRIT Awards. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Adele was asked if she was in fact engaged to Paul, to which she teased, “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't." Referencing to the ring, Adele said, “Lovely though, innit?"

