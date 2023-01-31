Abhinaya Krishna, popularly known as Adhire Abhi, is one of the actors who gained immense popularity with the Jabardasth show. Recently, the actor shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle. His comments on the show are now making huge noise on the internet.

The actor commented that the TRP ratings of the show are dropping with each passing day. The show which helped many artists to get a strong foothold in the industry is now struggling to gain traction. Adhire Abhi said that he wants the old days of the show back.

The actor said, “This is our family, the judges who laugh while clapping, the team leaders who are good with timing, the contestants who have mastered comedy, and the sisters who are like mothers who feed everyone." He remembered the things back then when they were together.

In the now-viral post, he wrote that he remembers everything from the rehearsals to the stage, poses for the poster of the day, judges’ counters, comments, compliments and suggestions.

Abhi’s emotional post is bringing tears to everyone’s eyes. In the post shared by Abhi, he said, “I wish Jabardast, who makes everyone laugh, will have days of laughter again." Check out the post here

The Jabardasth show has been entertaining the television audience for the past few years. Now, the show has been in the headlines for its decreasing popularity for quite some time. A few days ago, comedian Kiraak RP made severe accusations against the show.

Not so long ago, Jabardasth judges Nagababu and Roja said goodbye to the show. Recently, Anasuya also bid goodbye to the popular comedy show. Many comedians have also left the show. Now, it will be exciting to see whether the show will once again hit the TRP ratings or not.

