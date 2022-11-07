Home » News » Movies » Adil Hussain: In India, Actors are Given Limited Time to Prepare for Their Roles | Exclusive

Adil Hussain: In India, Actors are Given Limited Time to Prepare for Their Roles | Exclusive

Actor Adil Hussain, who has worked in international cinema as well as commercial and arthouse films in India, lists down the difference between filmmaking in India and abroad.

By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 19:31 IST

Delhi, India

Adil Hussain will next be seen in the web series Mukhbir.
Actor Adil Hussain has shot for as many as 10 projects through the pandemic, and the projects are gradually seeing the light of day now. The actor will soon be seen in the web series ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’, inspired by true events. It is the story of a secret agent who led India to evade several aggressive advances from the enemy country by providing intelligence during the India-Pakistan 1965 war.

Adil straddles various platforms and genre of filmmaking. He has made a mark in art house cinema and mainstream Bollywood, as well as international cinema, in films such as The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Life of Pi and Star Trek. In Bollywood, he has played significant roles in films like English Vinglish, Good Newwz and Bell Bottom.

When asked if the experience is different in each industry, Adil said, “There are too many cultural differences between Hollywood and Bollywood. A mix of different factors - like the way the content is mounted, the preparation time, the essence of scripts, pre-production and post-production procedures - differ from industry to industry."

“In India, the difference could be that Indian actors are given limited time to prepare for their roles, which is a downer. Yet their phenomenal qualities of improvising on-the-spot despite the time constraint or money constraint is praiseworthy. On the other hand, Hollywood is meticulous and precise in planning and execution. Their outstanding tendency to strive for excellence in terms of production quality is something we should adopt and learn. On the contrary, I also believe that western filmmakers and production houses should learn to relax and let it go sometimes. It is not the end of the world," he added.

first published: November 07, 2022, 19:31 IST
last updated: November 07, 2022, 19:31 IST

