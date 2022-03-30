Adil Hussain Reacts to Backlash He Faced for The Kashmir Files Tweet: Never Been So Ill-Timed

The Kashmir Files have been receiving rave reviews but it has also landed several controversies. Some Bollywood celebrities also received backlash for apparently not speaking about the movie. However, a couple of days back, Adil Hussain’s tweet led many to believe that he took a subtle dig at the director Vivek Agnihotri. His Tweet read, “Truth must be spoken!No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive.Not responsive. We, for sure, don’t want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a responve-sible one. Art Should not be reactive."

Now, the actor has responded to the backlash he faced for his Tweet. “I wasn’t shocked with people’s response to my tweet. But it did come as sort of a surprise to me that where did I go wrong," he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

He further said that it was the most ‘ill-timed’ tweet, “In fact, I have never been so ill-timed ever in my life, not just on Twitter but anything that I did in my life."

He also revealed what led to the post. “I was having an intellectual discussion with someone about what is art to me, and that led to the post. But everyone assumed it was about the film, when I haven’t watched the film till date. People believe what they want to believe but it was not directed to the movie. One should understand the intention behind the post."

He had also tweeted a clarification later. He wrote, “I was in a village in Noth of Kerala from 7th till 18th March. Landed in a City on the 19th evening and coincidentally met Anupam Kher jee and said to him that I will watch #KashmirFiles hopefully soon. Got busy with shoot from the next day and haven’t yet watched film."

Advertisement

“So ,my tweet was a general comment about my idea of Art. And I stand by it. I was flummoxed by most of the reactions to tweet in question. It took some time to find words to respond today. This tweet of mine is probably the most ill-timed tweet ever," he continued.

He concluded, “I am deeply sorry for the agony it caused to a lot of people. I look forward to have a dialogue after I watch the film. Not sure if Twitter would be the right platform…but will try."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files received an overwhelming response from the audience. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters post the coronavirus pandemic and rocked the box office.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.