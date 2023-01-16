Adil Khan Finally Confirms His Wedding With Rakhi Sawant, Says 'Had to Handle Few Things...'

Just days after Rakhi Sawant’s videos in a devastated state, upset over not being accepted by her ‘husband’ Adil Khan Durrani, the latter has now finally confirmed the wedding. On Monday, Adil Khan shared a post on Instagram confirming his relationship with Rakhi Sawant. He shared a photo of their wedding and stated that he never denied being married to her. He wrote, “So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)”.

In the picture, the duo can be seen dressed in their wedding outfits and posing for the camera. One can also notice the garlands around their neck. Rakhi is seen donning a red-printed traditional outfit along with a sheer dupatta covering her head. Adil, on the other hand, wore a black shirt and blue ripped denim. Rakhi seems quite happy on seeing this post as she wrote, “Thanks Jaan. Lots of love”, with several emotions.

Fans have been congratulating Rakhi and Adil on starting the next chapter of their lives. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently got married, also went on to wish the happy couple.

Earlier, when Adil kept silent over his marriage to Rakhi, she was seen sobbing in front of the paparazzi. The actress seemed sad as she talked about her wedding to Adil. The actress, who mentioned that her mother is in the hospital, claimed that she couldn't imagine the kind of shock her mother would experience if she found out about her marital problems.

Rakhi announced her wedding to Adil Khan last week. “Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. They both appeared together on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15, but post that they went their separate ways.

