Adipurush: Artist Recreates Saif Ali Khan's Dragon Scene, Netizens Call It 'Far More Better'

When the teaser of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released earlier this year, it left a large section of the audience disappointed. Fans complained about ‘poor VFX’ and bashed it brutally on social media. Over two months after the teaser’s release, an independent artist named GFX Ghost aka Prakash Kumar, has recreated Saif Ali Khan’s dragon entry scene. Sharing the recreated scene on social media, the artist wrote, “I created a Dragon scene in blender."

Soon after the video was shared online, several social media users reacted to it and called it better than the original. “Bro tera number de adipurush ke director ko bhejta hu," one of the comments read. Another person shared, “It is better than adipursh trailer." “What you done seems far more better than adipursh one," a third comment read.

This comes just a few days after the makers of Adipurush announced that their film which was supposed to hit theatres on January 12, 2023, will now be released on June 16 next year. The makers shared that decision has been taken to ‘give more time to the teams working on the film’.

“Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and our commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going," the statement issued by director Om Raut said.

Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles.

