Adipurush Director Om Raut Gets a Ferrari From Producer Bhushan Kumar

Director Om Raut has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser of Adipurush came out. As the cast and crew gear up for its launch on January 12, producer Bhushan Kumar has gifted the director a luxurious 2-seater Ferrari. Media reports said the uber-luxurious Ferrari F8 Tributo is priced at a staggering Rs 4.02 crore. A source said that the car was earlier registered in Bhushan’s name. A video showed Om enjoying the ride on his Ferrari.

Earlier, Bhushan surprised Kartik Aaryan with a posh Orange McLaren, which was worth Rs 4.7 crore. This came after the box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Aaryan shared his happiness on social media. “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India’s 1st McLaren GT Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude"

The managing director of T- Series is known for his lavish gifts and surprises after the success of movies. Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut’s film Adippurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The teaser also led to controversies and various petitions have been filed against it.

A petition in the Allahabad High Court seeks to ban Adipurush. Petitioner Kuldeep Tiwari, presented by lawyer Ranjana Agnihotri, listed some objectionable contents in the movie. Another plea filed by Advocate Gaurav Raj in Delhi High Court sought a permanent and mandatory injunction against defendants - producer Bhushan Kumar and director and co-producer Om Raut. The petitioner alleged the duo manipulated the basics of the epic Ramayana.

