Adipurush Director Om Raut On Comparisons with Ram Setu: ‘Told Akshay Sir That I’m Very Proud…’

The teaser of Adipurush was dropped just a few days back in Ayodhya. The event was a big one in itself, and people were super excited to see how Prabhash’s Ram and Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh would clash in the retelling of Ramayana by Om Raut. However, no sooner did the teaser hit, than people were left disappointed. Most people did not like the heavy use of VFX. There was much criticism that it received, and some are even calling for its ban. Comparisons were also made with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Ram Setu, which also has Ramayana as its base. Now, Om Raut has reacted to these comparisons.

Advertisement

As quoted by India Today, Om Raut said in a recent interaction, “Ramayana is our history, and as a proud devotee of Lord Rama I am extremely happy since in Ram Setu it’s been proved that all that happened was not fiction. It proves to this world, this generation that Ramayana is our actual history and not just a mythological story. I even told Akshay sir that I am very proud that this film is coming. It proves our rich history and it shows everyone we have our Ram Janmabhoomi, we have Panchavati and we also have Ram Setu."

Raut also defended the criticism over Saif’s look in the film. Talking to India Today, he assured, “We have not done anything wrong in this film. People are getting a few things wrong here. With this film, we want to introduce the story of Lord Ram to the world. We want to spread his teachings among the youth. If we represent it in a way through which we can reach the new generation, then only we can talk to the new generation. Is there any less belief in this because of this? No. We have maintained the sanctity of everything."

Advertisement

Adipurush is set to release on January 12, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here