Adipurush Director Om Raut Says He Is 'Disheartened, Not Surprised' At Teaser's Negative Reaction; Here's Why

Ever since the teaser of Prabhas starrer Adipuru has been released, it has been trending on social media but for all the wrong reasons. The teaser left a large section of the audience disappointed. While some complained about Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana look, most of the netizens argued that VFX was ‘very poor’. Amid all this, the director of the film, Om Raut has now reacted to this negative reaction towards his film.

In a recent interview, Om Raut mentioned that he had anticipated a negative reaction to the teaser of his film and added that he is not surprised by it. He explained that the film is made for the big screen and therefore one cannot ‘bring it down to mobile phones’.

“I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience," he said as quoted by Indian Express.

On Raut also shared that his film would require people to visit theatres. “My partner and the studio (T-Series) is the largest YouTube channel in the world. This film does require audience that comes to cinema halls very rarely— primarily the senior citizen generation that doesn’t come to cinemas, or people from remote locations who don’t have access to theaters. We need those people to come and see the film because it’s Ramayana," he added.

Meanwhile, Adipurush has also landed in another trouble. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also accused the film of wrongly depicting the Hindu deities in the teaser. “I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it," Mishra said as reported by Indian Express. He also added that the ‘dresses and look of Hindu deities’ are unacceptable.

Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

