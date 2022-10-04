Adipurush Director Om Raut Says He Would Not Have Made Prabhas Starrer If...

The very first teaser for the highly awaited film Adipurush was launched on October 2 at a ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The Om Raut-directed film, which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan as the central characters of Raghav, Janaki, and Lankesh, respectively, is based on the Ramayana epic. While the film’s teaser was laden with fantastic graphics and seemed incredibly interesting, director Om Raut admitted that if Prabhas had turned down the project, he would not have made Adipurush.

“I always had Prabhas in my mind when I was writing Raghav’s character – it became so compelling for me." In an interview with Variety, the filmmaker said, “If it was not him, I would have not made the film."

The director also revealed that during the initial lockdown in 2020, he flew down to Hyderabad to discuss the prospects of Adipurush with Prabhas. Prabhas explained why he agreed to star in the project. “It was Om Raut’s intriguing screenplay and how it integrated the history and culture of India that compelled me to say a yes for the film." Prabhas continues by praising the filmmaker for the incredible way in which he has developed the movie.

Raut added that he had to put a lot of effort into getting past the Prabhas persona. The filmmaker described Prabhas as the ultimate superstar and said that in order to capture the character accurately, he wanted to concentrate on the actor’s expressive eyes.

Prabhas, on the other hand, claimed that after three days, he grew apprehensive about whether he could justify himself in the movie, believing it to be the most important film for the country.

Adipurush is a Hindi and Telugu language film produced by T-Series and Retrophiles and will also be dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on January 12, 2023. In order to expand the film’s release outside of the Indian diaspora and into non-Indian languages, Raut is said to be having serious discussions with a Los Angeles-based studio.

On the work front, Prabhas’s next projects include Salaar by K.G.F franchise director Prashanth Neel, Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

