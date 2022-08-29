Adipurush Fan-made Concept Art Goes Viral, Prabhas Looks Terrific as Ram

Adipurush, the Ramayana-inspired film directed by Om Raut, has generated a tonne of buzz among fans of entertainment ever since it was first announced. Prabhas, best known for his role in the Baahubali series, plays Lord Rama in the mythical drama, and actress Kriti Sanon plays Goddess Sita.

While fans eagerly await the first glimpse of Adipurush, it has been claimed that the film’s producers intend to reveal the key actors’ final looks in September 2022. However, there is no dearth of creativity among internet users and unable to hold on till the first look is officially released, someone has taken the time and effort to create a fan-made avatar of Prabhas as Lord Ram. The conceptual artwork of Prabhas as Lord Rama has made it to the top trends on the microblogging site Twitter.

The artwork made by Nimesh Shirsat has gone viral after a fan page of Prabhas shared it on the microblogging site.

One of the artwork features Prabhas as Lord Ram along with Laxman behind him in front of the mythical bird Jatayu kn and the other one features a great work on Hanuman. Anticipation for the mythological film has hit the roof since the fan-made artwork went viral and people are hooked on the official look unveiled for Prabhas in the film.

The film is written and directed by Om Raut, who is known for his period action-adventure Tanhaji. Sachet-Parampara is the composer, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and Apurva Motiwale and Ashish Mhatre are the editors of the film. Adipurush’s release, after being postponed multiple times, has been fixed for January 12 next year. The film is currently in its post-production stage.

