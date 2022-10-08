Adipurush In Legal Trouble As Plea Seeks 'Permanent and Mandatory' Ban Against Prabhas' Film

Ever since the teaser of Prabhas starrer Adipurush has been released, it has been making headlines. Alas, for all the wrong reasons. While a large section of the audience is upset with ‘poor VFX’, others claim that Hindu gods have been misrepresented in the teaser. Amid all this, a plea has been filed seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction against Adipurush producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut.

As reported by E-Times, the plea has been filed by advocate Raj Gaurav, who alleges that Hindu gods have been presented in an “unwarranted" and “inaccurate" way in the teaser. “The defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilizational sentiments of the plaintiff and other Hindus by depiction of Hindu gods Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in a very unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser or promotional video of their upcoming movie Adipurush," the plea claimed.

The plea also alleged that the makers of Adipurush have presented Lord Ram as “atrocious, revengeful and angry" which is against the traditional picture of the god. Advocate Raj Gaurav has also alleged that Ravana’s character is also “awfully cheap and appalling".

Demanding a ban on the movie, the plea added, “That prima facie the teaser or promo of the movie is so atrocious wicked and diabolical that it along with the pursuant movie which is to be released on January 12, 2023, should be outrightly banned in its present form in the interest of religious feelings, sentiments and aspirations of Hindus of India and elsewhere."

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

