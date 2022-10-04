Adipurush Lands In Bigger Trouble; MP Min Accuses Prabhas' Film of Wrongly Depicting Hindu Deities

More troubles come Adipurush’s way as Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra accused the film of wrongly depicting the Hindu deities in the recently released teaser. For the unversed, Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. While Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play Ravana. Kriti Sanon is playing the role of Sita. The teaser has been brutally trolled on social media.

On Tuesday, MP minister Narottam Mishra warned the makers of Adipurush of legal action for showing religious figures in the `wrong’ way and asked them to remove it. “I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it," Mishra said as reported by Indian Express, speaking with reporters recently. He said that the ‘dresses and look of Hindu deities’ are unacceptable and wants the team to rectify it as soon as possible.

“Hanuman ji is shown wearing leather, whereas the description (in the scriptures) of the deity’s costume is different… These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments. I am writing a letter to Om Raut to remove all such scenes from the film. If not removed, we will consider legal action," Mishra said.

His statement comes shortly after actress and BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash accused the makers of ‘misrepresenting’ Ramayana. Speaking to the news agency ANI, she shared that the director Om Raut should have researched properly while working on the film.

“I am saddened by the fact that the director let alone researching the Valmiki’s Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana or Tulsidasa’s Ramayana, or the umpteen numbers of interpretations of Ramayana that are available across board as far as Thailand where they do beautiful performances of the Ramayana. The least he could have done is gone back and researched our own films; there are so many Kannada films, Telugu films, Tamil films, which show how Raavana looked," she told ANI as quoted by India.com.

Adipurush has been facing its share of backlash from audiences as well. Several social media users pointed out that the teaser features ‘poor’ visuals and VFX and accused the makers of copying visuals from different films.

