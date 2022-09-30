Adipurush New Poster: Prabhas' Lord Ram Look Leaves All Excited, Teaser To Release On This Date

While fans are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, the makers have now released a new poster of the much-awaited film. On Friday morning, director Om Raut took to his social media handles and shared the poster in which Prabhas can be seen in his never-seen-before avatar. Donning a white dhoti, he holds a bow and an arrow towards the sky with an intense look on his face. The poster will surely remind you of lord Ram. Don’t forget to miss the lightening and the sea in the background!

Needless to say, the poster looks spine-chilling and will surely leave you excited for the film. In the caption, the director mentioned that the teaser will be released on October 2 at a grand event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Kriti Sanon also shared the poster on her Twitter account.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to react to the new poster. While one of the fans declared that the film will be a ‘blockbuster’, another social media user shared that it looks like the Indian version of Marvel’s Thor. “Means Thor is inspired by Lord Ram? Interesting," the comment read.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

The shoot of the film was wrapped up last year in November in just 103 days. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here