Adipurush: Prabhas and Team to Launch Trailer in Ayodhya On This Date? Read On

The teaser of Adipurush, which has South superstar Prabhas in the lead, along with stars like Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, might be releasing super soon. A retelling of the Ram-Raavan story, the Om Raut directorial has an ensemble star cast and has generated a hype by promising a different treatment to the story. There had been initial reports that Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut will launch the teaser in Ayodhya. Now, it is being said that the teaser will be out on October 2nd.

A report by Bollywood Hungama claims that the teaser will be released on October 2, and Prabhas and the Adipurush team will be in Ayodhya for the same. This town in Uttar Pradesh is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, the inspiration for Adipurush. As a result, the makers reasoned that holding promotional activities there would be appropriate.

It has also been revealed that several people from the media fraternity will be in attendance to cover the event. The report suggests that besides Prabhas, it is unclear who else from Adipurush's cast and crew will be present for the first look launch. The creators are confident that the event will be memorable because of their confidence in the film.

Adipurush is a mythological drama inspired by the Ramayan. Prabhas will play Lord Rama, aka Adipurush, in the film. Saif Ali Khan will once again dazzle the audience as an antagonist Lankesh, while Kriti Sanon will take on the character of Sita. Devdatta Nage plays Hanuman and Sunny Singh plays Lakshman in the film.

The much-awaited movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The film is billed as a 3D extravaganza and is being shot in both Telugu and Hindi at the same time. The multi-language film will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada too.

Adipurush’s production team completed filming in November 2021. The makers appear to be focusing on the visual effects, which will cause the film to take a long time in post-production. Adipurush is set to release on January 12, 2023.

