Adipurush: Prabhas Starrer Postponed To 'Give Complete Visual Experience To Viewers'

The release of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been postponed. The film, which was supposed to hit theatres on January 12, 2023, will now be released on June 16 next year. The makers of the film announced the new release date on Monday morning and shared that it has been postponed to ‘give more time to the teams working on the film’.

Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and our commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going," the statement issued by director Om Raut said.

Advertisement

Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

However, when the teaser of the film was released, it left a large section of the audience highly disappointed. While some were upset with ‘poor VFX’, others claimed that Hindu gods were misrepresented in the teaser. For several days after the teaser launch, ‘Boycott Adipurush’ also trended on social media.

Advertisement

Later, Om Raut also reacted to the teaser’s negative response from the audience and said, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience."

Read all the Latest Movies News here