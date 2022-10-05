Adipurush: Ramayan Star Dipika Chikhlia, Mahabharat's Mukesh Khanna Slam Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan Starrer

Adipurush released its first teaser recently and it has not gone down well with many. While social media users have trolled the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer for ‘poor VFX’, the film has also been accused of ‘wrongly depicting the Hindu deities’ in the teaser. Now, Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia has also confessed she is not in favour of Adipurush.

In a recent interview, Dipika Chikhlia — who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s televised version of Ramayan — expressed her disappointment regarding the teaser. She noted that if a character like Raavan is from Sri Lanka, the makers should stay authentic to the roots instead and not make him look like the Mughals.

“A film’s characters must appeal to the audience. If the character is from Sri Lanka, they should not look like Mughals. I could not understand much as we get to see him for mere 30 seconds in the teaser, but he does look different. I agree that times have changed and VFX is an essential part but only as long as the people’s sentiments are not hurt. (But then) It is only a teaser, may be it does not do justice to the film," she told Aaj Tak.

“If I try to connect myself with Arvind Trivedi (Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan), I would not feel good. But I also believe each actor has the liberty to portray a character as their interpretation," she added.

Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma in Mahabharat, also slammed the teaser. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Can Shri Ram wear a leather dress, leather slippers, and have a mustache? Can Kanchan Varan Virat Suvesa Hanuman wear a leather belt instead of Janeu? Can Lankadheesh Ravana be Kala Kaluta? Can he keep a beard without a mustache? Can he go on a scary dragon-like ride instead of Pushpak vimana ??? Can he look like Allauddin Khilji ???? If you want to see all this, then definitely watch a film made of 500 crores - Adipurush !! TEASER is like this, so how will the film be????? Something to think about!!!"

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of Ramayana. Adipurush is considered the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

