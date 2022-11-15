Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan's Raavan Beard To Be Removed Digitally After Criticism? Here's What We Know

The makers of Adipurush are likely to go the Henry Cavill-Justice League (Joss Whedon) way with regard to Saif Ali Khan’s beard if a new report is to be believed. A new report has claimed that director Om Raut is planning on digitally removing Saif’s beard in the film. The actor plays the role of Raavan in the Prabhas-led film. The report about the digital removal of his beard surfaced weeks after his look came under the scanner.

According to an ETimes report, the makers are considering beard removal via digital tools but the process might not start right away. “Sources say that the film has shaped out very well, it’s just that the VFX has gone wrong.

Not just Saif’s look, you also know that the presentation of many other characters also drew flak. It is being said that about Rs 30 crore will have to be spent to make the necessary changes," the report mentioned.

Last week, Adipurush announced that they were postponing the release. The film, which was supposed to hit theatres on January 12, 2023, will now be released on June 16 next year. The makers of the film shared that it has been done to ‘give more time to the teams working on the film’.

“Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and our commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going," the statement read.

Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

