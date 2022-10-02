Adipurush Teaser LIVE Updates: Prabhas Says He Was 'Frightened' About Lord Ram's Role; Netizens Troll Film's 'Cartoon-ish' VFX

Soon after the release of the teaser, the film’s VFX was met with criticism online.

The makers of Adipurush have planned a mega event in the birthplace of Lord Ram to mark the beginning of the film’s promotions. Earlier this week, Prabhas shared his first look as Lord Ram from the multilingual period saga. Adipurush is a big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. In the first look poster, Prabhas, dressed as Lord Ram, is seen aiming his arrow at the sky as lightning strikes and thundering waves splash the shore.

Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, Adipurush features Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist, Lankesh. Also starring Sunny Singh, Adipurush is Om Raut’s second film after his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. At the 68th National Film Awards, Tanhaji won the awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Actor for Ajay Devgn and Best Costume Design for Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Kriti Sanon had opened up about being part of a massive movie like Adipurush. When asked if she was wary of controversy given the film’s sensitive subject, she said, “I am aware of the responsibility that comes with this character. As far as trolls are concerned what I say personally matters and I am cautious about that. I am conscious about the words that I choose and that has happened because of the time that we are living in. Everything that we say becomes a big deal. But I know the character and the story that we are telling and I have a lot of respect for it and it is going to reflect in what I am going to do.”​

Meanwhile, Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here