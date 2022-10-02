Adipurush Teaser Out: Prabhas As Lord Ram Calls For Victory Of Good Over Evil In Recreation of Ramayana

In what turned out as a magnanimous event in the pious land of Lord Sri Ram, Ayodhya, the makers of the upcoming magnum opus Adipurush finally unveiled the teaser of the film today! The teaser is engrossing and it will take you back to the time when the epic legend happened. The grand event was graced with the presence of superstar Prabhas, Kriti along with the director Om Raut and the producer Bhushan Kumar.

The one-minute forty-six-second teaser sees Prabhas as Lord Ram as he meditates underwater. He is seen talking about the victory of good over evil as he narrates the essence of the epic legend. We also see him fighting several guards as several of them team up to fight Lord Ram, and he single-handedly defeats them all. We also see a villainous Saif Ali Khan, who looks unrecognisable as the ten-headed demon Ravana. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon looks breathtakingly beautiful as Mata Sita. The teaser ends with hails of Lord Sri Ram. The teaser is quite engrossing and it takes us back to the times of the epic legend Ramayana.

Check out the teaser here:

‘Adipurush mega teaser release’ became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site Twitter with netizens tweeting about their anticipation, funny memes and jokes about how impatient they are and much more.

Adipurush marks Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s first film together. While the actors have spoken fondly about each other during the cast announcement, last month fans were surprised to learn about the rumour claiming the actors are dating.

BollywoodLife report claimed that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have ‘strong feelings’ towards each other. They have apparently bonded well on the sets of Adipurush from the first day. Their bond seemed to surprise everyone, especially since a shy person like Prabhas is ‘openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her.’

Advertisement “There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world," the grapevine claimed, adding that they ‘indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush.’ Meanwhile, Adipurush is set to release on January 12, 2023. Advertisement

