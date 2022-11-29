Aditi Prabhudeva Ties The Knot With Businessman Yashas Patla, Check Their Dreamy Pics

Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva, who charmed her way into the audience’s hearts with films like Brahmachari, Ranganayaki, and Old Monk among others has entered an important phase in her life. Under the alignment of stars, Aditi tied the nuptial knot with businessman Yashas Patla on Monday, November 28. Their marriage was a lavish affair, in the presence of close friends, family, numerous celebrities from Sandalwood, and famous politicians from Karnataka. Aditi and Yashas’s dreamy wedding took place in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds, following all traditional customs, and rituals.

Soon after their wedding, both Aditi and Yashas dropped snippets of their marriage ceremony on Instagram, sharing glimpses of their fairly-tale-like wedding. “I LOVE YOU. Need all ur blessings," wrote Aditi in her caption as she tagged her husband, Yashas in the post. Yash was also quick to upload his wedding pictures on his own Instagram handle. “Finally!!!! Together forever," penned the excited businessman.

The serene pictures captured Aditi and Yashas in the same frame, dressed in traditional attire. Aditi can be seen draped in a classic white and red bordered silk saree, with an intricately embroidered scarlet red blouse. She teamed up her outfit with signature gold jewellery and subtle, rosy makeup. Yashas on the other hand sported a dotted white kurta-pyjama set and clubbed his outfit for the special day with a turban on his head.

The couple looked happy in the candid pictures, sharing moments of joy, laughter, and love with one another. Both of them were also seen planting a kiss on each other’s cheeks as Yashas showered his wife with flower petals, painting the ideal picture of a lovely wedding.

As soon as the snaps surfaced on the Internet, fans posted a barrage of comments, congratulating the couple for their married life ahead. “Congratulations… Happy Married Life to both of you," wrote one user. “made for each other…" dropped in a second. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Aditi got engaged to Yashas, last year in December, in an intimate ceremony. The wedding of the newlyweds witnessed the arrival of celebrities like Yash, Radhika Pandit, Abishek Ambareesh, Meghana Raj, and Vijayalakshmi Singh among others.

On the work front, Aditi will next be seen in director Karvva Navneeth’s Choo Mantar, alongside Kannada actor Sharaan. Besides Choo Mantar, Aditi is also a part of Kushal Gowda’s Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda. The upcoming film also stars Dhananjay, Prakash Belawadi, Bhavana, Triveni Rao, and Yash Shetty among others.

