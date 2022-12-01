Aditi Prabhudeva’s Husband Falls Prey To Social Media Hacking Days After Marriage

Actress Aditi Prabhudeva, who is one of the celebrated actresses in Kannada cinema, recently got married to businessman Yashas Patla. The couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony held on November 28 at the Gayatri Vihara Grand, Palace Grounds, Bangalore. However, merely two days after their marriage, they were taken by a rude shock as the social media accounts of Yashas got hacked.

Yashas’s last post on Instagram was that of his own wedding ceremony, which included a string of pictures of him and Aditi Prabhudeva from the wedding mandap. The photos were dropped on November 29, so the hacking seems to have taken place after that.

Yashas broke the news about his social media handles being hacked through an Instagram story. His note read, “My social media accounts have been hacked. Please do not entertain any messages from my account. I have already lodged a complaint with the police and legal action is initiated against the culprits."

Advertisement

Kannada celebs like Yash, his wife Radhika Pandit, Meghana Raj Sarja, Rachana Inder, Abishek Ambareesh, and many others, attended Yashas and Aditi’s wedding.

On the work front, Aditi Prabhudeva made her television debut with the Kannada soap opera Gundyan Hendti in 2016, and she made her film debut with Dhairyam. Some of her popular films include Sinnga, Ombattane Dikku, Old Monk, and Thotapuri.

Aditi will next be seen sharing the screen space with Sharan in filmmaker Karvva Navneeth’s Choo Mantar. She will also appear in Kushal Gowda’s Once Upon A Time In Jamaligudda alongside Dhananjay, Prakash Belawadi, Bhavana, Triveni Rao, and Yash Shetty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here