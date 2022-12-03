Aditi Rao Hydari And Beau Siddharth Were Spotted Outside A Mumbai Hotel

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is rumoured to be dating Siddharth of Rang De Basanti fame. The lovebirds are often spotted together. Earlier this week, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were seen stepping out from a hotel in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted the two and started clicking pictures of them presumably after their date. Aditi kept her look simple with black denim and a sleeveless top. She rounded off her look with effortless hair and black shades. Siddharth opted for a casual look with a blue T-shirt and jeans.

Advertisement

On Siddharth’s birthday on October 28, Aditi shared a love-filled post. The Bhoomi actress wrote “Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chase dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad, and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah (sic)."

Siddharth became upset earlier this year when the media tried to take pictures of him just as Aditi was leaving a Bandra salon. He has said, “All of these bother me. I am not from here. Arriving at this site. I’ll be very polite when I say that I don’t like everything and that I’m not from around here. Come over here. Photos of locals are taken by you. Next time, I won’t be so courteous."

It is said Siddharth and Aditi started dating after meeting on the set of their movie Maha Samundram last year. The Ajay Bhupathi film also starred Sharwanand in a prominent role.

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth haven’t confirmed their relationship yet. Last year, the duo was spotted together at the wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh.

The last time we saw Aditi Rao Hydari on the big screens was in the Tamil movie Hey Sinamika. She is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Heeramandi Netflix series. Aditi will feature in the silent movie Gandhi Talks. Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kishore P. Beleka are part of the dark comedy, an AR Rahman musical. In 2023, Gandhi Talks will be made available to fans.

Read all the Latest Movies News here