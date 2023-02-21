Aditi Rao Hydari Clicked Leaving a Restaurant With Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth; Watch Video

Aditi Rao Hydari and her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth were pictured together in Mumbai, recently. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as they saw the actors leaving a restaurant. A glimpse of the same was shared by a paparazzi account on social media. In it, Aditi and Siddharth, who co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram, were seen interacting with the paps post their lunch. Aditi left the venue first. She was then followed by Siddharth, who was seen wearing a face mask.

Aditi was seen donning an onion-pink oversized satin shirt and black track pants. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a sling bag. Siddharth, on the other hand, was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and a pair of blue denim. The link-up rumours about them started doing the rounds last year after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. Even Siddharth made a mushy post on the actress' birthday.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

During a recent media interview, the Padmaavat actress addressed the rumours, but her response was unexpected. She was asked to comment on the dating rumours that have been circulating for some time now at the event. Responding to the question, she said, “Mujhe abhi bohot bhuk lag rahi hai toh main ja rahi hu khana khane (I'm hungry right now, so I'm going for my meal.)," and left.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that Aditi and Siddharth came close on the set of Maha Samudram. However, they have not yet confirmed their relationship. Previously, the duo penned sweet wishes on Instagram for each other on their respective birthdays. Fans couldn’t keep their calm as they were very excited about the pictures and their rumoured relationship.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aditi will star in the much-awaited web series Taj- Divided By Blood alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Shubham Kumar Mehra, Dharmendra and Aashim Gulati. The series will premiere on March 3 on Zee5. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming series Heeramandi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here