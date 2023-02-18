Aditi Rao Hydari FINALLY Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours With Siddharth, Here's What She Says

Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth’s dating rumours have been doing the rounds for several months now. However, during a recent media interaction, the actress spoke about the rumours but her reply is not something you would expect. The trailer of the actress’ film Taj was released last evening. At the event, she was asked to comment on the rumours which have been doing the rounds for some time now.

Answering the question, she said, “Mujhe abhi bohot bhuk rak rahi hai toh main ja rahi hu khana khane (I am starving right now so I will go and eat)," and left.

Last month, Aditi and Siddharth made their public appearance together at Telugu star Sharwanand’s engagement and posed for photos. The pictures once again sparked dating rumours and fans speculated where they would make their relationship official soon. Recently, Siddharth shared a photo on social media in which he was spotted wearing a t-shirt which Aditi had previously worn. Last year, he also shared a mushy post on social media on Aditi’s birthday.

It has been rumoured that the duo fell in love on the sets of Jay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram. The film was a huge success at the box office. Siddharth and Aditi supposedly hit it off on sets of this film and grew closer. But the couple has not made any confirmation about their relationship yet.

On the work front, Siddharth will be soon seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 with Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. Aditi will be seen in a silent project, titled Gandhi Talks. The actress also has the web series Taj: Divided by Blood in the pipeline.

