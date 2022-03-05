Aditi Rao Hydari Gives Tour of Mumbai House, Reveals Her Favourite Space

Aditi Rao Hydari’s house is all about warmth. The actor who is recently featured in the Malayalam drama Hey Sinamika, lives in Mumbai’s Versova. From a ‘lively’ living room to a ‘cosy’ bedroom, Aditi shared a glimpse of her house with her fans in the latest episode of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’. If you also want your place to look cosy and warm, the actor is dropping ques which you must pick up.

The living area of Aditi’s house is decked up with a beige sofa along with patterned cushions, two printed chairs in bright colours are also placed. The walls of the living room are decorated with traditional artwork which adds liveliness to the room. During the tour, the actor shared that it is her favourite space as it has huge windows, which permit the natural light to seep into her house.

The actor recalled how when she first saw her Mumbai house, she was reminded of the dolls’ house her father used to build for her. Getting inspired by it, she calls her home her ‘little dolls house’ which even has a ‘miniature’ quality to it. She believes that her sense of running her house is influenced by how her grandmother, mother, and her paternal uncle ran their homes.

Aditi shared that for her, people complimenting her house has more value than praises on her acting chops or looks. She said, “I know I work in a profession which is a lot about compliments, the way that you look, and the way you act. But the biggest compliment for me is that when people enter this house and they are comfortable.” Aditi expressed that when people love the energy of her home and feel comfortable, it is the biggest compliment as one cannot fake it.

Showing her dining area, the actor admitted that she has a “problem” of feeding people, even when they are not hungry. “It is a very bad habit, but it’s a thing with me,” she said.

On the work front, her latest release Hey Sinamika is being loved by fans and it has received mixed reviews from critics.

