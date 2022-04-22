Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Her Views On Airport Fashion, Reveals What Her Most Overused Piece of Clothing Is

Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her fashion-forwardness and her elegant style. Her followers on Instagram are always treated to elegant yet beautiful posts of the actor as she wears and poses in gorgeous ensembles. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about airport fashion, “comfy fashion", and her family’s response to ripped denims.

When asked about the most overused piece of clothing in her wardrobe Aditi revealed that it was a pair of jeans that was ripped into 85 million pieces. She commented, “My denim jeans that are ripped in 85 million pieces and my family looks at me with large eyes, like even now they ask me if I don’t have any other clothes".

Advertisement

The actor also mentioned her sense of style in the summer and described it as “very effortless" and “comfy" and that she loves to wear more “cotton dresses", in the scorching heat. She also mentioned her affinity to her eyebrow kit and how she can never leave the house without it in her vicinity.

When asked about airport fashion, where celebrities are under the scrutiny of the public eye with swarms of paparazzi around, the actor replied by saying, “I think it is ok if anyone wants to dress up at 6 in the morning… I look forward to what they are wearing but I usually cannot do it. Sometimes if I’m very enthusiastic or Sanam asks me to, I do. I think it shouldn’t be a burden, if you want to you can". Aditi also praised her stylist, Sanam Ratansi and her team, “I rely a lot on my team for style. Sanam is the one who made me comfortable and what I am today and to be okay with me being tiny and not wearing heels, embracing effortless chic that’s what I’m going to call it. Credit goes to her".

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari just saw the release of her new movie, “Hey Sinamika" starring film industry stars, Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in prominent roles. The film was released on 3rd March this year on OTT platforms.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.