Aditi Rao Hydari: 'We Are Indian Film Industry, West Does Not Look Us As North or South'

The debate regarding North vs South film industries in India is going on for a long time now and several celebrities have reacted to it so far. Recent on the list is Aditi Rao Hydari. She has not only worked in several successful Bollywood movies, but also in Tamil and Telugu films. Recently, the actress reacted to the North vs South films debate and mentioned that above all, we are the Indian film industry. She also urged all to stop using terms like regional or south movies.

“We are the Indian film industry. I hope we stop using terms like regional films and South films. We are Indian and we make Indian films. As a country, our strength is our diversity, culture, languages history; all of it. There is so much to explore. We have a lot to do and a lot to say, this is just the beginning for Indian films," Aditi Rao Hydari told E-Times.

Aditi further added that the west does not look at Indian cinema from the prism of North or South. She also hoped for all Indian film industries to work together. “I hope our industry works together to tell our stories to the world. Stories that are honest and authentic, stories that will make the world sit up and pay attention. I hope people with talent and voices of relevance will have smoother journeys to make the films they want to make," the actress said.

“We have to be more aware, learn more by listening watching and absorbing be more grateful for the opportunities and to take pride in who we are and push out talent. We have to celebrate us first," she added.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari recently graced Cannes 2022 red carpet and left everyone stunned with her gorgeous looks. She will be next seen in Stree 2 along with Rajkummar Rao.

