Aditi Sarangdhar, Shweta Shinde Play Lady Cops in Marathi Series Lakshya’s Sequel

The sequel of Marathi television series Lakshya, which airs on Star Pravah TV, has been named Nave Lakshya. Aditi Sarangdhar and Shweta Shinde are working together in the sequel after six years.

The sequel has a new police team named Unit 9 headed by a competent officer. The story of the second season of the serial revolves around the police team’s journey and their handling of several criminal cases. Aditi Sarangdhar is playing the role of Inspector Saloni Deshmukh while Shweta Shinde is seen in the role of Renuka Rathore.

The cast of Nave Lakshya includes Soham Bandekar, Amit Dolawat, Shubhangi Sadavarte and Abhijit Shwetchandra in pivotal roles. The show is also streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The crime-drama series was first launched on Star Pravah in August 2011 and it continued till September 2016. The second season of the series started in March last year. In the first season the police team was named Unit 8 and in the sequel the team has been named Unit 9. The police team solves a new case in each episode.

The cast of season one included actors Ashok Samarth, Shweta Shinde, Pari Telang, Kamlesh Sawant and Uday Sabnis among others. The television series has been produced by Soham productions.

Aditi Sarangdhar is known for the role of Rama Chaudhary in serial Vadalvaat and Malvika Khanvilkar in serial Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla.

Shweta Shinde has produced various series such as Lagira Zhala Ji, Doctor Don, Mukhyamantri, Saata Jalmachya Gathi, The Missing Stone on MX Player and Devmanus.

She was also seen playing the friend of the female lead in the Bollywood movie Gadar, Ek Prem Katha. The actress was also seen in Aabhas, Aai No.1, Navra Hawa, All Rounder, Sakkha Bhau Pakka Vairi and many others.

