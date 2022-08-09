Aditi Shankar Reveals How She Got Opportunity to Sing in Viruman

Actress Aditi Shankar is making her debut with director M Muthaiah’s upcoming Tamil film Viruman. Apart from acting, she has given voice for the song Madura Veeran in this film. The song was released two days ago and it is getting a good response. In an exclusive interview with News 18 Tamil, Aditi revealed how she got the opportunity to sing the track Madura Veeran. Tamil star Karthi, who plays the male lead in Viruman, was also a part of the interview.

Aditi told News 18 that producer Raja sir, Rajasekar Pandian, knew about her talent as a singer. Rajasekar then had a word with Viruman’s music director Yuvan Shankar Raja. Rajasekar told Yuvan that he wants Aditi’s vocals to be used for a song. Yuvan agreed to this and selected the song Madura Veeran for Aditi.

Aditi said that she has earlier lent her vocals to a romantic Telugu song as well. Still many had not expected that she would turn singer in her debut movie. Aditi had given voice for the song Romeo Juliet from the film Ghani. The Kiran Korrapati film, which was released in April this year, failed at the box office. However, the track crooned by Aditi became a hit among the audience. Raghuram penned lyrics for this number. Thaman S composed music for this song.

Now, Aditi’s Madura Veeran has also struck a chord amongst listeners. Raju Murugan penned the lyrics for this number. Yuvan composed the music and also gave voice to this song. With more than 24 Lakh views, Madura Veeran is trending at number 2 on Youtube.

Karthi also gave her opinion regarding the music in Viruman. According to the Sultan actor, all songs in Viruman created under the direction of Yuvan are brilliant. Karthi said that lyricist Snehan has penned beautiful lyrics for the opening track. Karthi said that Viruman’s plot revolves around the relationships in family and the title song is voiced by Ilaiyaraaja.

Viruman is all set to release on August 12. Aparna Balamurali, Raj Kiran and Soori are there in Viruman. The film is bankrolled by 2D Entertainment.

