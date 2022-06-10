Karnataka
Home » News » Movies » Aditya 369 to Simha, Some Memorable Films of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Career

Aditya 369 to Simha, Some Memorable Films of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Career

Aditya 369 was released in 1991 and was way ahead of its time.
Aditya 369 was released in 1991 and was way ahead of its time.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a versatile actor and has delivered dozens of blockbusters.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: June 10, 2022, 17:21 IST

Nandamuri Balakrishna has established himself as one of the most prominent actors in the Telugu film industry. Balakrishna has followed in the footsteps of his great father, N.T. Rama Rao, and achieved tremendous success in Tollywood. BAlayya, as he is fondly known, is also serving in politics, very much like his father, and is an MLA in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a versatile actor and has delivered dozens of blockbusters in his glorious career. Balayya has won the hearts of his audience because of his charming smile and imposing screen presence. On the occasion of Balakrishna’s 62nd birthday on June 10, let us take a look at some of the best movies of his acting career.

Aditya 369

Aditya 369 was released in 1991 and was way ahead of its time. The film is touted as India’s first-time travel film and was a huge success commercially. The science-fiction film was written and directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. Nandamuri Balakrishna impressed the critics with his terrific acting in the film.

Bhairava Dweepam

Bhairava Dweepam is a fantasy drama film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Roja. The film was directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and is one of the finest films of Balakrishna’s career.

Samarasimha Reddy

Nandamuri Balakrishna starred in this action drama which smashed many box office records. Samarasimha Reddy also starred Simran, Anjala Zhaveri and Sanghavi and was directed by B Gopal.

Legend

Balakrishna had a dual role in Legend. Balayya delivered a terrific performance as a young business tycoon Krishna and a village head Jaidev. Balakrishna got several awards for his performance in this action drama.

Simha

Balakrishna starred in this intense family drama, which also had Nayantara, Namitha and Sneha Ullal in the lead roles. Critics praised Balakrishna’s outstanding acting in the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and 'Saas-Bahus' to 'K-dramas', click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 10, 2022, 17:16 IST