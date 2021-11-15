Aditya Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan's Feud Leads to Actor's Departure From Bunty Aur Babli 2?

Bunty and Babli are back, and what a comeback in a fresh renovated version with new faces, with original lead Rani Mukerji and the YRF's new talents. The sequel's trailer was released early and received excellent feedback for its quirkiness and punches. If you haven't watched it yet, it stars Saif Ali Khan as Rakesh aka Bunty opposite Rani as Babli.

While it appears to be a hoot and a fun riot that one cannot wait to participate in, it would be a fallacy to say that there isn't something lacking. There are no points for guessing who it is: Abhishek Bachchan aka the original Bunty. The actor not only won over his admirers with his charisma and acting abilities, but he also immortalized Bunty in the minds of viewers with the aforementioned on-screen connection with Rani's Babli, which can scarcely be replaced.

Let us remind you that this movie is the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli, which was released in 2005. Abhishek and Rani played key roles in this film. Reportedly, many people were perplexed as to why Abhishek was not cast in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The answer is the feud that arose between Abhishek and Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Productions.

It has been revealed that during the production of Dhoom 3, Aditya and actor Abhishek had a professional squabble, which resulted in Saif being cast in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation quoted by Bollywood Hungama, the screenplay of Dhoom 3 was continuously changing to suit Aamir Khan. And Abhishek wasn't happy with it; he kept telling Aditya and director Vijay Krishna Acharya about it, but they disregarded him. The film's finale served as gasoline to the flames. When Abhishek arrived at the shooting location, he was informed that the whole climax had been modified without his knowledge. Abhishek was vehemently opposed to it and has even stated that he will not return to the Dhoom franchise.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 was first offered to Abhishek, but the deal fell off. "Abhishek and I were both approached by #YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, regrettably, things didn't work out with him and we will miss him deeply," Rani said when she signed the film in December 2019.

The film will have a theatrical release on November 19.

