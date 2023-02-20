Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is shattering records at the box office. After an extended dry spell that the Hindi Cinema has gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. With the film crossing Rs 500 crore mark at the box office, Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films are as ambitious as ever about their spy universe. While there have been multiple reports about a Pathaan v/s Tiger film, a sequel of Hrithik Roshan’s War, the head honcho of Yash Raj Films is reportedly planning to integrate the Dhoom franchise with the spy universe.

A source close to the production house Yash Raj Films told PinkVilla, “It is a known fact that in YRF’s spy universe Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir’s paths are bound to cross each other at some point, making the franchise bigger with every forthcoming film. Dhoom’s Jai Dixit is also an important character backed by the production house, and Adi is keen to integrate him in the upcoming movies."

Advertisement

The source further added, “How that happens is yet to be seen, as concrete writing on that front hasn’t begun yet. However, it is certain that Abhishek Bachchan’s Jai Dixit does have a future in the spy universe. All these films will be mounted on a large scale, and the writers and the filmmakers at YRF are excited to explore this opportunity."

The Dhoom franchise is supposedly one of the most successful ventures of the famed production house. While the first Dhoom film was released in 2004 and it featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra and Esha Deol, it went on to achieve a cult status owing to its brilliantly designed scenes, chartbuster music and more. It was followed by Dhoom 2 with Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dhoom 3 with Aamir Khan. The franchise enjoys its own fan base for quirky dialogues and high-octane action sequences.

Read all the Latest Movies News here