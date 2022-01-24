Aditya Narayan And Wife Shweta Agarwal Expecting First Baby; Singer Says 'I'd Love to Have Daughter'

Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome their first child together. The singer confirmed Shweta’s pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture of them on Instagram. Shweta’s baby bump is quite visible in the picture.

“Shweta and I feel grateful and blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon," Aditya captioned the photo on Instagram. Aditya also spoke at length about embracing parenthood in an interview with ETimes. “Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life," Aditya told ETimes. “It feels surreal. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon," he added.

Aditya expresses his desire to have a baby girl. “I would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters," he said. His parents, veteran singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha, are equally excited about the baby. “My father and mother are both excited that they will become grandparents soon, but my father (singer Udit Narayan) is a little shy like me when it comes to expressing himself."

Aditya, who has been hosting reality shows back to back, further added, “I have also worked very hard in the past few years because I wanted to provide my wife and family with a good lifestyle."

Aditya Narayan dated Shweta for 10 years before they tied the knot in December 2020. Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their film Shaapit over a decade ago and hit it off instantly. His father Udit Narayan had said that he didn’t know that Aditya and Shweta were romantically involved until Aditya told him about his intention of marrying her.

