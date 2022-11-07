Aditya Narayan Made His Voice ‘Thinner and Younger’ While Dubbing For Lyle Lyle Crocodile

The American musical comedy Lyle Lyle Crocodile directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, based on the children’s story of the same name, was released on October 7 to positive reviews. It features a talking crocodile named Lyle, which was voiced by Canadian singer Shawn Mendes.

The movie has been released in Hindi in India as well and Lyle the crocodile has been voiced by singer-anchor and actor Aditya Narayan in Hindi. However, reportedly, it was not a piece of cake for Aditya and he had to overcome certain challenges while taking up the job.

The singer explained to IANS that the primary challenge was to make Lyle his own, making the Indian soundtrack look like the original and not like a dubbed version. Shawn Mendes has a slender vocal, so his voice suits Lyle as the film traces Lyle’s journey from childhood to adolescence. He had to adjust his tonal quality in addition to figuring out how to include the Hindi lyrics into the original melody, which was written with the English lyrics in mind.

Aditya also said that he had to work on making his voice sound younger than his real age as Lyle is initially introduced as a baby crocodile. “It took me some time to get into the groove of things. But, once I figured out the method, it was a smooth sail," he says.

He also says that lending his voice to the film has had its advantages. “A singer who lends their voice to a role uses every tool at their disposal to make the lines and singing sound as authentic as it can be for the actor who will emote that song for the camera," he said, adding that he did the same, which he believes will help in the long run as an actor.

