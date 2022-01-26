Aditya Narayan Plants Kiss on Pregnant Wife Shweta Agarwal's Cheek in Viral Pics from Her Baby Shower

Singer Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal, who tied the knot in 2020, are set to welcome their first baby together. On Monday, Aditya took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures from Shweta’s baby shower.

In one of the pics, Aditya can be seen planting a kiss on Shweta’s cheek as they twin in pristine white outfits. On Monday, Aditya shared an adorable photo of himself with Shweta to announce that the two were expecting their first child. “Shweta and I feel grateful and blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay" he captioned the photo.

Aditya also spoke at length about embracing parenthood in an interview with ETimes. “Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life," Aditya told ETimes. “It feels surreal. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon," he added.

Aditya Narayan dated Shweta for 10 years before they tied the knot in December 2020. Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their film Shaapit over a decade ago and hit it off instantly. His father Udit Narayan had said that he didn’t know that Aditya and Shweta were romantically involved until Aditya told him about his intention of marrying her.

