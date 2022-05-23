Aditya Narayan Reveals Daughter Tvisha's Face for the First Time as She Completes 3 Months, See Here

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their first child this year on February 24 and now that the little one is about to complete 3 months, the singer-actor shared a photo of her face for the first time. Aditya and Shweta tied the knot in 2020 after dating for a long time. In the photo, their daughter Tvisha can be seen lying in a cute basket and adorably looking at the camera.

Sharing the photo, Aditya wrote, “3 months old tomorrow! Here she is, our beautiful angel @tvishanarayanjha ❤️

Shot by @thelooneylens PR & Stylist @dinky_nirh."

Take a look:

Aditya’s friends and industry colleagues took to the comment section to shower love on their little munchkin. Vishal Dadlani wrote, “She’s everything! Pairon ka aashirwaad lekar show shuru karte hain!" Himesh Reshammiya dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Speaking to Hindustan Times recently, Aditya opened up about fatherhood. He said that the couple needs a break, and for him, he has to be around his little princess Tvisha, and his wife Shweta. The singer told the news portal: “This is the best phase of my life and it not only made me more responsible, but I feel elatedly content with life." Excited about a vacation with his little princess and wifey, Aditya shares he had planned the Maldives vacay as a “self-reward" after days of hard work and completing his commitments.

On the work front, the singer shared that he will soon be back to acting. He told the publication: “I have my first OTT series slated in the second half of this year. 2022 is a year of many firsts for me! My first album will also be launched this year and with a deep sense of gratitude at the moment.

