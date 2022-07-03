Aditya Narayan Takes Daughter Tvisha On Her First Holiday; Drops Aww-Dorable Pic

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are on their first family vacation along with their daughter Tvisha Narayan. The family is at Coorg and enjoying some quality time together. Recently, Aditya Narayan took to his official Instagram account and dropped an adorable picture from his vacation.

The picture features the singer along with his wife Shweta and daughter Tvisha. In the clip, Aditya and Shweta can be seen twinning in yellow. While Aditya wore a t-shirt, Shweta also sported a yellow outfit. However, it was their daughter Tvisha who stole the limelight. The three can be seen posing adorably for the lens. “Decided to visit for our first family holiday with our little Tvisha & I must say that she as well as we are totally loving it," the caption wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Aditya’s post and showered love on the family. Singer-composer Salim Merchant and actress Jasmin Bhasin among others dropped red heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Awww so cute", another social media user commented, “This family is very sweet."

Check Out The Picture Shared By Aditya Narayan Here:

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot in 2020 after dating for a long time and welcomed their daughter in February this year. The duo revealed their daughter’s face for the first time in May this year. Back then, the singer-actor shared a photo of his daughter and wrote, “3 months old tomorrow! Here she is, our beautiful angel @tvishanarayanjha ❤️"

Meanwhile, Aditya’s father Udit had also talked about Tvisha in an interview earlier this year when he revealed how he sings a lot for his granddaughter. “I sing a lot for her. She sleeps instantly when I sing Choti Si Pyari Si (Anari; 1993). She is happy when she listens to music. I feel music is something you are born with. Aditya got it from me, and I feel Tvisha will take our lineage forward. She has a very energetic vibe and I have a feeling she will be a talented child," Udit had told Hindustan Times.

