Aditya Narayan Treats Fans With Happy Family Pic With Wife Shweta Agarwal and Daughter Tvisha

Aditya Narayan shared the first family picture featuring his wife Shweta Agarwal and their daughter Tvisha to mark the little one’s two-month birthday. Aditya and Shweta welcomed their daughter in February this year.

On Sunday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he held Shweta close while she had Tvisha in her arms. Sharing the picture, Aditya wrote, “Two months ago our little bundle of joy, Tvisha, came into this world."

Several stars took to the comments section and showered the picture with love. Sunidhi Chauhan wrote, “Awwwww," with a bunch of heart emojis. “BABBYYYY💖💖💖💖," wrote Addhyayan Suman. Jasmin Bhasin dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Last month, Aditya shared the first picture of his daughter and said he was taking a break from social media. In the picture, Tvisha rested on his shoulder while Aditya sported a big smile. Sharing the picture, Aditya wrote, “Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world."

Aditya and Swheta welcomed their daughter on February 24. Sharing a picture from the couple’s wedding, Aditya announced, “Elated! The almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22."

Speaking to Hindustan Times recently, Aditya opened up about fatherhood. He said that the couple needs a break, and for him, he has to be around his little princess Tvisha, and his wife Shweta. The singer told the news portal: “This is the best phase of my life and it not only made me more responsible, but I feel elatedly content with life." Excited about a vacation with his little princess and wifey, Aditya shares he had planned the Maldives vacay as a “self-reward" after days of hard work and completing his commitments.

On the work front, the singer shared that he will soon be back to acting. He told the publication: “I have my first OTT series slated in the second half of this year. 2022 is a year of many firsts for me! My first album will also be launched this year and with a deep sense of gratitude at the moment."

