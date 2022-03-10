Aditya Roy Kapur Is All Set To 'Explode Cinema' With OM On THIS Date; Check Here

Aditya Roy Kapur starrer OM is all set for summer release this year. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media handles and announced that the film will hit the screens on 1st July 2022. He also dropped a new poster of the film depicting his angry young man avatar. In the poster, Aditya can be seen flaunting his ripped muscles and chiseled body. He can also be seen holding a gun as she screams. “Om! Set to explode on cinema screens worldwide on 1st July 2022," the actor wrote.

“Aditya Roy Kapur will feature in a full-blown action entertainer with OM. The actor has performed high-octane stunt sequences in the film, a completely new character from his previous films. Owing to the same, the anticipation around the release is already high. Fans are already hailing it as one of the biggest releases of the year," a source close to the film said.

The poster has left fans super excited. Aditya’s colleagues from the industry and fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. Actor Amit Sadh commented, “This is your zone bro !!! Killing it!!!" The comment section of Aditya’s post is flooded with fire and heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Sher Anne vala hai shikar karne ko (The tiger is here to hunt)," another social media user commented, “Omg can’t wait for this".

The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. Earlier, she talked about the film and said that Aditya Roy Kapur’s role in it will make his female fans go crazy. “Aditya’s female fans are gonna go crazy, I don’t know about anything else but they definitely will. I know I shouldn’t say this about my own film, I underestimate my work so much but I am really happy with what I saw," she told IndiaToday.in.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur had been filming across India and Sri Lanka for The Night Manager remake and his action-thriller Thadam. In the film, he will be playing a double role for the first time.

