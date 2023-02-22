Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager recently released on Disney+ Hotstar. The drama series, whose Part 1 with 4 episodes released recently, has been garnering a lot of buzz. Fans have been gushing over Aditya Roy Kapur’s earnest portrayal of Shaan Sengupta aka The Night Manager. The series comes as a huge win for the actor whose last film Rashtrakavach Om was a huge dud. Now, the actor has gotten candid about fear of getting written off.

In an interview with Indian Express, the Ludo actor was asked about the time when praises were not as abundant and there was a low phase, and if he ever feel the pressure of being written off. Aditya answered, “The approach I take is, I don’t read! It’s been a few years now, to be quite honest with you. I don’t necessarily (read) whichever way it is, this way or that way. I obviously listen to criticism of people around me, friends, family and people that you come into contact with. But I’ve kind of tried to stay away from reading too much about any of the projects that I’ve ever done. I kind of go by audience feedback and feedback I listen to face to face. So, I wouldn’t say it’s been hard because I haven’t really paid any attention to it."

The Aashiqui 2 actor further added that it’s not the outcome that he fears, but whether he is able to come through for those involved in the project. He explained, “The fear isn’t about the outcome. I want to do my best for the people in the project — my director, producer and co-actors. Whenever you’re getting into a new character, the first few days I have anxiety as you hope to make the director happy. The outcome beyond a point I don’t fear, what will people say about it. I’ve been here for a while, so I’ve learnt to take the ebbs and flows all in my stride."

According to the News18 Showsha review of the The Night Manager, “If you haven’t watched the original series, the Indian adaption of The Night Manager is worth investing your time in. However, be prepared for the abrupt end that disappointments. It is an extra special treat for Aditya Roy Kapur’s fans."

